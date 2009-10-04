Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 5:24 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Insurance Professionals of Santa Barbara Names New Secretary

Cynthia Acosta has been with the organization since 2001

By Jillian Knight | October 4, 2009 | 12:23 p.m.

Cynthia Acosta has been named secretary of Insurance Professionals of Santa Barbara for the 2009-10 term.

Acosta has served as secretary before and has been a member of IPSB since 2001. She has been in the industry for more than 10 years and is licensed as a fire and casualty agent.

She is currently the executive assistant to Susan Rodriguez at Brown & Brown of California Inc. and has been with the company for more than eight years.

Acosta is also chairwoman of the Industry Night Committee. It’s an annual event held in May by the Insurance Professionals of Santa Barbara and is sponsored by local agencies and company representatives. All participating representatives get together for a night of fundraising and presentations.

”Cynthia will bring a new and exciting energy to the board,” said Jillian Knight, of Westcap Insurance Services and president of Insurance Professionals of Santa Barbara. “Her enthusiasm with help motivate us so that we can reach all of our goals this year. We welcome her to the board, and are very grateful to Brown & Brown for their support in her new appointment.”

In addition to Acosta and Knight, the 2009-10 IPSB board of directors includes vice president Carmen Danalevich of HUB of California Insurance Services, treasurer Amanda Benner of Brown & Brown and past president Michelle Saake of Ogilvy-Hill Insurance.

— Jillian Knight is president of Insurance Professionals of Santa Barbara.

