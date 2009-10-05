Local Girl Dies of Probable Case of H1N1 Flu

The female adolescent had other chronic medical conditions before contracting the virus

A female adolescent believed to have had H1N1 influenza died Saturday, marking the first death from the virus in Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a news release Monday evening and said the child also had underlying chronic medical conditions before being hospitalized for the flu.

“We are deeply saddened with the knowledge that a family has lost a child,” said Michele Mickiewicz, the department’s interim director. “We recognize that any death is a loss, but there is a special level of empathy for a family when it is a child.”

The child, who was transferred to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from another local hospital on Sept. 18, was admitted with a fever, cough, seizures and shortness of breath. She later developed pneumonia and a blood infection.

The Public Health Laboratory tested a specimen from the patient and confirmed influenza A infection, according to the Public Health Department. It is classified as a probable H1N1 case, and will be confirmed through testing at the State Public Health Laboratory.

