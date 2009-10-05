Montecito Fire Takes Prevention Week to Local Schools

Engine companies will visit seven schools to teach children the ABCs of fire safety

In honor of Fire Prevention Week, the Montecito Fire Protection District will be teaching fire safety to elementary school children within the Montecito community.

From Monday through Oct. 16, fire engine companies will visit seven schools, educating more than 800 children on how to be prepared in the case of an emergency.

Topics will cover how to react in the case of a fire, including “Stop Drop and Roll” and “Crawl Low in Smoke” for preschool through second grade; and the Fire Safety Trailer will be used with third- and fourth-graders. The Fire Safety Trailer simulates real fire situations within the home, and the children learn how to exit quickly and safely.

Parents are encouraged to discuss and practice their emergency plan as a family.

— Geri Ventura is a spokeswoman for the Montecito Fire Protection District.