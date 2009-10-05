Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 5:03 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Nationally Renowned Specialists Join Cancer Center of Santa Barbara

Warren Suh is on the radiation therapy team; Alan Bryce, on the medical oncology team, specializes in multiple myeloma

By Daniella Elghanayan | October 5, 2009 | 7:36 p.m.

Warren Suh
Warren Suh

In an ongoing effort to maintain and increase the superiority of doctors, clinicians, medical technology and cutting-edge services, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara has announced two additions to its medical team.

Warren Suh, M.D., M.P.H., joins the Cancer Center’s radiation therapy team from the faculty of Harvard Medical School in the Department of Radiation Oncology at Dana Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center, where for the past five years he specialized in prostate and gastrointestinal tract cancer treatment. He also served as director of the prostate brachytherapy program.

He received his postdoctoral training from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and was chief resident at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He received his M.P.H. at Harvard University, School of Public Health, his M.D. from the University of Chicago and his B.A. from Cornell University.

In addition to receiving many honors and awards, Suh has been a presenter, contributor and speaker nationally and internationally primarily related to the topic of prostate cancer.

Alan Bryce, M.D., comes to the Cancer Center’s medical oncology team with an expertise in multiple myeloma, which allows the center to offer specialized cancer care to patients with the diagnosis.

He also specializes in paraprotein disorders and neuro-oncology. He conducted his fellowship in hematology and oncology at the Mayo Clinic, where he was the recipient of many awards.

Alan Bryce
Alan Bryce

He attended Chicago Medical School, and his completed his residency in internal medicine at the Mayo Clinic. He earned his undergraduate degree in biochemistry at UCLA.

Bryce’s primary work will be in the Solvang offices, allowing the Cancer Center to enroll midcounty patients in clinical trials, offering the best treatment options to all Santa Barbara County residents.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 