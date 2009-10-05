Nationally Renowned Specialists Join Cancer Center of Santa Barbara

Warren Suh is on the radiation therapy team; Alan Bryce, on the medical oncology team, specializes in multiple myeloma

In an ongoing effort to maintain and increase the superiority of doctors, clinicians, medical technology and cutting-edge services, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara has announced two additions to its medical team.

Warren Suh, M.D., M.P.H., joins the Cancer Center’s radiation therapy team from the faculty of Harvard Medical School in the Department of Radiation Oncology at Dana Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center, where for the past five years he specialized in prostate and gastrointestinal tract cancer treatment. He also served as director of the prostate brachytherapy program.

He received his postdoctoral training from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and was chief resident at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He received his M.P.H. at Harvard University, School of Public Health, his M.D. from the University of Chicago and his B.A. from Cornell University.

In addition to receiving many honors and awards, Suh has been a presenter, contributor and speaker nationally and internationally primarily related to the topic of prostate cancer.

Alan Bryce, M.D., comes to the Cancer Center’s medical oncology team with an expertise in multiple myeloma, which allows the center to offer specialized cancer care to patients with the diagnosis.

He also specializes in paraprotein disorders and neuro-oncology. He conducted his fellowship in hematology and oncology at the Mayo Clinic, where he was the recipient of many awards.

He attended Chicago Medical School, and his completed his residency in internal medicine at the Mayo Clinic. He earned his undergraduate degree in biochemistry at UCLA.

Bryce’s primary work will be in the Solvang offices, allowing the Cancer Center to enroll midcounty patients in clinical trials, offering the best treatment options to all Santa Barbara County residents.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.