Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 5:05 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Operation Medicine Cabinet Opens the Door for Safe Disposal

The countywide collection and waste campaign kicks off this week

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | October 5, 2009 | 5:45 p.m.

A collection and disposal campaign targeted at reducing youth abuse of prescription drugs and increasing the health of the local water supply gets under way this week.

Operation Medicine Cabinet, a program of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, will include several events in October and November to collect and dispose of unused and expired pharmaceutical drugs. For ongoing drug disposals, locked and secure drop boxes will be placed at sheriff substations throughout the county.

Next to marijuana, the most common illegal drugs among teens are prescription medications, according to the National Drug Control Office. Nearly half of teens have reported getting the drugs from a relative, a parent or grandparent or out of the medicine cabinet.

Among seniors, common causes of poisoning and medical emergencies are expired medications and accidental overdose, up nearly five times during the past 10 years.

“That’s why it’s important to remove all unused medications right away,” said Pamela Relyea, public information assistant and crime prevention specialist for the sheriff’s department. “Removing the medication reduces easy access to medications for misuse, increases awareness and the ability to keep track of current medications.”

Flushing drugs down the drain is not recommended because doing so can lead to water pollution, and throwing them in the landfill can lead to leaching or consumption by animals.

The first local event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Senior Expo at the Earl Warren Showgrounds parking lot in Santa Barbara. Anyone is welcome to bring in unwanted medicines for disposal without being required to visit the expo or pay a parking fee. 

The dates and times of other collection events are:

» Carpinteria: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at sheriff’s substation

» Orcutt: noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 5 in CVS parking lot (Clark and Bradley streets)

» Goleta: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at Goleta police station, 7042 Marketplace

» Lompoc: noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 12 in Vons parking lot (north H Street)

» Santa Maria: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14 in Wells Fargo parking lot (Broadway)

» Santa Ynez: noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 in Mission Santa Ynes Parking Lot

Please leave medications in original or sealed containers.

The sheriff’s department has been working with the Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division of Public Works along with local cities to bring the drug-waste program to Santa Barbara County.

Click here for more information.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 