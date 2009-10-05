Operation Medicine Cabinet Opens the Door for Safe Disposal

The countywide collection and waste campaign kicks off this week

A collection and disposal campaign targeted at reducing youth abuse of prescription drugs and increasing the health of the local water supply gets under way this week.

Operation Medicine Cabinet, a program of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, will include several events in October and November to collect and dispose of unused and expired pharmaceutical drugs. For ongoing drug disposals, locked and secure drop boxes will be placed at sheriff substations throughout the county.

Next to marijuana, the most common illegal drugs among teens are prescription medications, according to the National Drug Control Office. Nearly half of teens have reported getting the drugs from a relative, a parent or grandparent or out of the medicine cabinet.

Among seniors, common causes of poisoning and medical emergencies are expired medications and accidental overdose, up nearly five times during the past 10 years.

“That’s why it’s important to remove all unused medications right away,” said Pamela Relyea, public information assistant and crime prevention specialist for the sheriff’s department. “Removing the medication reduces easy access to medications for misuse, increases awareness and the ability to keep track of current medications.”

Flushing drugs down the drain is not recommended because doing so can lead to water pollution, and throwing them in the landfill can lead to leaching or consumption by animals.

The first local event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Senior Expo at the Earl Warren Showgrounds parking lot in Santa Barbara. Anyone is welcome to bring in unwanted medicines for disposal without being required to visit the expo or pay a parking fee.

The dates and times of other collection events are:

» Carpinteria: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at sheriff’s substation

» Orcutt: noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 5 in CVS parking lot (Clark and Bradley streets)

» Goleta: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at Goleta police station, 7042 Marketplace

» Lompoc: noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 12 in Vons parking lot (north H Street)

» Santa Maria: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14 in Wells Fargo parking lot (Broadway)

» Santa Ynez: noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 in Mission Santa Ynes Parking Lot

Please leave medications in original or sealed containers.

The sheriff’s department has been working with the Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division of Public Works along with local cities to bring the drug-waste program to Santa Barbara County.

