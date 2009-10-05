Panel of Experts to Discuss Trademarks, Copyrights

How do you own a trademark or copyright? How do you protect it? Who is affected? Entrepreneurs, business owners, designers, illustrators, photographers, filmmakers, authors, computer software designers and more.

Join AIGA Santa Barbara for a presentation and panel discussion on trademark and copyright issues Oct. 14 at Montecito Inn, 1295 Coast Village Road. A meet-and-mix event will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the panel discussion from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The cost is $8 for AIGA members, $18 for nonmembers and $8 for students. Click here to purchase tickets online. Visa/Mastercard will be accepted at the door. E-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to reserve seats.

The panel representing the legal, creative and retail businesses will go over the trademark and copyright process and how to navigate it. Learn about the process and how to protect your creativity. Then discover why a trademark or copyright is so valuable.

Listen to the veterans and ask your questions:

Mark Oliver, CEO/creative director of Mark Oliver Inc.

Mark Oliver Inc. is a full-service brand consultancy specializing in food and beverage branding and packaging design. Oliver is a founder of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and co-founder of the Annona Company, a producer of food and beverage products. Oliver will moderate the panel discussion.

Brett Locker, partner with Schley Look Guthrie & Locker LLP

Locker counsels and represents a variety of individuals and service, manufacturing and information technology companies in connection with business, personal and intellectual property legal matters. He has represented parties in connection with opposition proceedings before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

Jeffrey Burke

Burke is a photographer, stock photo agent and business leader, and founder of FoodPix stock photo agency. Burke is co-founder and chair of the PLUS Coalition, a worldwide initiative to facilitate image licensing through the use-standardized metadata. He also serves as the chair of the board of governors of Brooks Institute in Santa Barbara.

Steve Thompson

Thompson lived in Amsterdam to start up the media and film department for Nike Europe, creating more than 200 films per year. While in Europe, he was an instrumental part of the brand design team, helping craft the Nike women’s brand campaign, working to increase Nike’s presence in soccer for the World Cup and Euro Champs and expanding NikeTown retail into London and Berlin.

— Wayne Kosaka is president of AIGA Santa Barbara.