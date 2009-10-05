Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 4:11 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 

Pritchett to Meet with Voters at Tuesday’s Farmers Market

The Santa Barbara council candidate will be downtown to discuss city issues

By Cathy Murillo | October 5, 2009 | 4:43 p.m.

Santa Barbara City Council candidate David Pritchett will meet voters at the downtown Farmers Market on Tuesday.

The market is open from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. along State Street, in Old Town Santa Barbara.

“I look forward to meeting voters and explaining my proposals for improving city government, and I’d like to offer information about the mail-in ballot, which still may be unclear to some people,” Pritchett said.

Pritchett said he also wants voters to be aware that unprecedented amounts of money are being pumped into the election by wealthy individuals. “These kinds of contributions are legal, of course. I just want voters to look at each individual candidate carefully and consider their record of public service, as well as the actual sources of their financial support,” he said.

Pritchett also urges voters to be cautious about mailers paid for by political action committees.

“I am hopeful and positive about Santa Barbara’s future,” Pritchett said. “I’m eager to tackle the city’s difficult challenges, such as the budget deficit and street violence. I want to strike a balance between serving residents and accommodating tourists. We need real solutions right now, not slick and manipulative politics through third-party advertising.”

— Cathy Murillo represents the David Pritchett campaign.

