Randy Quaid, Wife Asked to Appear in Santa Barbara Court

Extradition proceedings will begin if the couple don't voluntarily appear Oct. 19

After actor Randy Quaid and his wife were charged with leaving a Santa Barbara hotel with an unpaid $10,000 bill, the pair could appear in Santa Barbara County Superior Court this month.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Lee Carter confirmed that the couple have been asked to voluntarily appear in court Oct. 19. If they don’t, he said, extradition proceedings will begin.

The Quaids are facing allegations that they left the San Ysidro Ranch without paying for their stay. The couple insist that they can prove they paid the bill with supporting paperwork.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, both Quaid and his wife, Evi, are facing felony charges of burglary, defrauding an innkeeper and conspiracy.

A judge issued warrants when the case was brought forward by the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office, and the couple were arrested in Marfa, Texas, on Sept. 24. They were released after each posted $20,000 bail.

