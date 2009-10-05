Teach-In at UCSB to Explore Solutions to UC Budget Crisis

'Defending the University' is being organized as an educational and political event

With the University of California system’s budget crisis generating fee increases, layoffs, furloughs and frustration, a group of faculty and staff members and students at UCSB have organized a teach-in to debate the issues and to provide a public forum for discussion.

“Defending the University: A ‘Teach-In’ on the Current Crisis” will be from 3 p.m. to midnight Oct. 14 in Campbell Hall at UCSB. Panels, workshops and break-out sessions will be held in nearby classroom buildings.

“It is both an educational and a political event designed to offer a positive road forward for the UC system and for education at all levels in California,” said event organizer Nelson Lichtenstein, also a professor of history and director of the campus’ Center for the Study of Work, Labor and Democracy.

Among the keynote speakers are George Lakoff, professor of linguistics at UC Berkeley; Stan Gletz, professor of medicine at UC San Francisco and past chair of the UC Committee on Planning and Budget; state Sen. Loni Hancock, D-Oakland, chair of the Elections, Reapportionment and Constitutional Amendments Committee; Ruth Gilmore, professor of ethnicity and geography at USC; and Lenny Goldberg, executive director of the California Tax Reform Association.

Gletz will speak on “The Crisis at the University of California” at 3:30 p.m., and Hancock, Gilmore and Goldberg will take part in a forum on “California Politics and Higher Education” at 5 p.m. Lakoff will participate in a panel discussion titled “Where Do We Go From Here?” at 8:30 p.m. Locations of the programs are yet to be determined.

Other speakers include Robert Samuels, president of the UC-American Federation of Teachers; Robert Meister, professor of political science at UC Santa Cruz and president of UC Faculty Associations; and Jessie Bernal, student member of the UC Board of Regents. California labor leaders and UC student government officers also will participate.