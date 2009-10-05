Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 5:07 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Teach-In at UCSB to Explore Solutions to UC Budget Crisis

'Defending the University' is being organized as an educational and political event

By UCSB | October 5, 2009 | 4:01 p.m.

With the University of California system’s budget crisis generating fee increases, layoffs, furloughs and frustration, a group of faculty and staff members and students at UCSB have organized a teach-in to debate the issues and to provide a public forum for discussion.

“Defending the University: A ‘Teach-In’ on the Current Crisis” will be from 3 p.m. to midnight Oct. 14 in Campbell Hall at UCSB. Panels, workshops and break-out sessions will be held in nearby classroom buildings.

“It is both an educational and a political event designed to offer a positive road forward for the UC system and for education at all levels in California,” said event organizer Nelson Lichtenstein, also a professor of history and director of the campus’ Center for the Study of Work, Labor and Democracy.

Among the keynote speakers are George Lakoff, professor of linguistics at UC Berkeley; Stan Gletz, professor of medicine at UC San Francisco and past chair of the UC Committee on Planning and Budget; state Sen. Loni Hancock, D-Oakland, chair of the Elections, Reapportionment and Constitutional Amendments Committee; Ruth Gilmore, professor of ethnicity and geography at USC; and Lenny Goldberg, executive director of the California Tax Reform Association.

Gletz will speak on “The Crisis at the University of California” at 3:30 p.m., and Hancock, Gilmore and Goldberg will take part in a forum on “California Politics and Higher Education” at 5 p.m. Lakoff will participate in a panel discussion titled “Where Do We Go From Here?” at 8:30 p.m. Locations of the programs are yet to be determined.

Other speakers include Robert Samuels, president of the UC-American Federation of Teachers; Robert Meister, professor of political science at UC Santa Cruz and president of UC Faculty Associations; and Jessie Bernal, student member of the UC Board of Regents. California labor leaders and UC student government officers also will participate.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 