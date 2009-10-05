UCSB Baseball Trading Bats for Clubs for Memorial Golf Tournament

The UCSB baseball team is holding its 18th annual Caesar Uyesaka Memorial Golf Tournament at the Montecito Country Club on Thursday, and UCSB Athletics is now accepting applications.

The annual tournament helps raise funds for the UCSB baseball program, one that just recently set a school record by having nine players chosen in Major League Baseball’s June amateur draft. The price includes 18 holes of golf as well as lunch and dinner.

The Montecito Country Club is an exclusive members-only course, and the tournament is an opportunity for nonmembers to play the course in the foothills of Santa Barbara overlooking the ocean.

Various contests will be held during the day, including a Hole In One challenge with the winner taking home a car from Toyota of Santa Barbara, the $2,500 Ramada Putting Challenge, a chance to win $10,000 and many more prizes.

For an application or for more information, contact event coordinator Christina Baglas at 805.893.5372 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Christina Baglas is a UCSB Athletics marketing coordinator.