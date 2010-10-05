Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 2:36 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Dentist Mark Weiser to Present Free Seminar on Snoring, Sleep Apnea

Get answers to common questions during Thursday's talk in the Faulkner Gallery

By Mark Weiser | October 5, 2010 | 2:50 p.m.

Do you snore? Are you afraid you might be suffering from sleep apnea? Do you hate your C-PAP machine and are looking for an effective alternative?

Santa Barbara dentist Mark Weiser will present a free snoring and sleep apnea seminar on Thursday, Oct. 7 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by the talk from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

No reservations are necessary.

The seminar is designed to help answer many of the common questions and treatments for sleep disorders.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 