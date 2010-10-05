Dentist Mark Weiser to Present Free Seminar on Snoring, Sleep Apnea

Get answers to common questions during Thursday's talk in the Faulkner Gallery

Do you snore? Are you afraid you might be suffering from sleep apnea? Do you hate your C-PAP machine and are looking for an effective alternative?

Santa Barbara dentist Mark Weiser will present a free snoring and sleep apnea seminar on Thursday, Oct. 7 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by the talk from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

No reservations are necessary.

The seminar is designed to help answer many of the common questions and treatments for sleep disorders.