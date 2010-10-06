Dual Sheriff’s Raids Yield Bumper Crop of Illicit Marijuana

Combined street value is estimated at nearly $9 million

Two Santa Barbara County marijuana grows with an estimated street value of nearly $8.7 million have been eradicated by narcotics detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Early Monday, sheriff’s personnel raided a grow off Tepusquet Road near Colson Canyon in the North County and a grow off San Marcos Pass near Kinevan Road in the South County. Operations on both grows continued into the evening, according to department spokesman Drew Sugars.

The North County crop, on private property, yielded more than 570 plants and 100 pounds of processed marijuana, with a combined value of $6 million, Sugars said. Detectives described the plants as unusually large and well-maintained.

Sugars said the illicit grow in the South County, also on private property, yielded 195 outdoor plants and 134 indoor plants. Detectives also seized more than 200 pounds of processed marijuana and 50 pounds of hashish. The combined net value was estimated at nearly $2.8 million.

Detectives expect arrests to be made in connection with the case.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.