Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Arts & Lectures Calls In Pilobolus Dance Theater

Troupe will teach a community class Wednesday, then perform Thursday at The Granada

Since 1977, Pilobolus Dance Theater has been causing heads to shake and jaws to drop throughout the art world with its brilliant, baffling and mysteriously satisfying dance works. It has choreographed and danced for the Academy Awards, The Oprah Winfrey Show and Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and the company has been nominated for a Sports Emmy for its work for the NFL Network.

Prestigious dance companies all over the globe sing their praises and perform their works. In short, as Long Island’s Newsday so enthusiastically puts it: “Pilobolus is a mind-blowing troupe of wildly creative and physically daring dancers who leap, fly, intertwine and break all the rules.”

At 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, UCSB Arts & Lectures will bring Pilobolus to The Granada, 1214 State St., for a program that includes a new work, Contradance, with music by Grammy-winning Dan Zanes; Pseudopodia, a tumbling solo with an all-percussion score; Gnomen, a men’s quartet exploring “emerging relationships”; and Megawatt, a full-company piece set to the music of Primus, Radiohead and Squarepusher; as well as INT, Duet 92 and Transformation.

Arts & Lectures has arranged for Pilobolus company members to teach a community dance class titled “Creative Movement” at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in SBCC’s dance studio (PR 113, 721 Cliff Drive). For class reservations or more information, call 805.966.6950.

Tickets to Pilobolus are $53 and $43 for the general public, and $21 for UCSB students. The performance will include a post-show conversation with the artists.

For tickets or more information, click here or call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .