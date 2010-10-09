Reyne Stapelmann Touts Her Small-Business Perspective in Bid for Goleta Council

Reyne Stapelmann’s interest in Goleta politics began shortly after the city’s incorporation, when the community was involved with open workshops on its General Plan. The knowledge she gained, coupled with a Realtor’s know-how of the local housing market, is what she intends to use, should she win one of the three seats on the Goleta City Council in the Nov. 2 election.

“As a small business owner — I am a broker/Realtor with Prudential California Realty — I offer a unique skill set that is unmatched by any of the other candidates running,” she told Noozhawk.

“This experience in responsible budget management, paired with a keen understanding of the needs of business in this tough economic climate, is critical to ensuring a healthy and sustainable economy in Goleta.”

Stapelmann said she hopes to continue to provide the small-business perspective that current Mayor Eric Onnen provides. Onnen owns Santa Barbara Airbus, the Old Town Goleta-based charter bus operation that shuttles people between Santa Barbara and the Los Angeles International Airport, among other destinations.

Originally from the East Coast, Stapelmann was the child of musical parents and she studied ballet in her youth. She graduated from Seton Hall University in New Jersey with degrees in communications and modern languages. Since then, she has traveled and lived in cities throughout the United States, and abroad. She and her husband, Frank, and their five children moved to Goleta in 2003.

“I have always enjoyed being involved in the community in which I was living and appreciate the opportunity to give back through public service,” she said.

Among the issues she would like to help resolve is the Old Town San Jose Creek capacity improvement and fish passage project, which has been the thorn in the side of Old Town Goleta revitalization. Without the fix to the concrete channel that runs along Kellogg Avenue through Old Town, any improvement project to what was once called a “blighted” Old Town would risk damage from periodic winter floods. While she said she is “very impressed” with the San Jose Creek project’s effort to address both economic and environmental issues, she calls the slow pace of the revitalization program “inexcusable.”

“I would work to build the momentum to create a cohesive plan for the historic neighborhood that would benefit its residents, business owners, and visitors alike,” she said.

Addressing at-risk youth is another issue that compelled her to run for office.

“I believe we need to take an even more proactive approach in addressing Goleta’s at-risk youth and the increase in gang activity,” she said. “We should be working more closely with the nonprofit community, the Sheriff’s Department, and neighboring jurisdictions throughout the county to implement a comprehensive plan to keep our neighborhoods safe.”

Other major issues she wants to keep a finger on include the municipal budget, and the UCSB Long-Range Development Plan, a blueprint that the university expects will help it realize enrollment growth by 5,000 students. Such expansion would bring with it the effects of increased population density within the Goleta Valley, she said.

Click here for more information on Reyne Stapelmann’s campaign.

