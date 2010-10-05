Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 2:34 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Obituaries

Joseph ‘Joe’ Charles Cirincione, 1950-2010

The former Santa Barbara resident lived a full and happy life

By Cirincione Family | October 5, 2010 | 6:37 p.m.

Joseph “Joe” Charles Cirincione, known to friends and loved ones as a devoted husband and father, an avid traveler and follower of sports, and an impassioned listener to the “Oldies,” died on Aug. 31, 2010, in Flagstaff, Ariz., where he had retired to live with his wife, Yumi, after 36 years of working for the U.S. Postal Service.

Joseph Joe Charles Cirincione
Joseph “Joe” Charles Cirincione

Outside the workplace, life at its best was a champagne brunch for Cirincione, whose spirit was expressed in his favorite phrase, “What’s for dessert?” spoken with a beaming smile.

Joe was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 30, 1950, to first-generation immigrants Mary (Maria) and Charles Cirincione from Palermo, Sicily.

After 18 years in New York, Cirincione enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He received an honorable discharge two years later after transferring to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

His career in California took him from Torrance to Santa Ynez, where he lived with his first wife, Karen (Edwards), and their four children.

He moved to Santa Barbara where, on April 19, 1997, he married Yumi Smith in Franceschi Park, overlooking the Santa Barbara Harbor. Highlights of his last four decades were trips to Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Hawaii and Alaska.

Cirincione was preceded in death by his parents and by an older brother, Vinnie. He is survived by his wife, Yumi; his sister, Carol Walkewicz of Las Vegas, Nev.; sons Anthony, 33, and his wife, Allison, Matthew, 31, and his wife, Julia, and Andrew, 26; and daughter Cameo, 24, all of Santa Barbara.

A celebration of Cirincione’s life — a final course he surely would have enjoyed — will be held in Santa Barbara at the Shoreline Park group picnic area at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Friends and family are invited to attend.

Donations in Cirincione’s memory may be directed to Northland Hospice of Flagstaff or the International Myeloma Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 