Letter to the Editor: Freeloading Days Are Over

The 45 years of our failed welfare, food stamp and Section 8 giveaway programs needs to end now. These free-money programs are all supported by the working private-sector workers, who must work so others don’t? The illegal aliens will leave when we tell our lazy welfare recipients that the freeloading days are over. It’s time to let friends, family, churches and charities help out again, and motivate these lazy people to take a job — any job!

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >