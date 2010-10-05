Letter to the Editor: Freeloading Days Are Over
By Kevin O'Connor | October 5, 2010 | 6:08 p.m.
The 45 years of our failed welfare, food stamp and Section 8 giveaway programs needs to end now. These free-money programs are all supported by the working private-sector workers, who must work so others don’t? The illegal aliens will leave when we tell our lazy welfare recipients that the freeloading days are over. It’s time to let friends, family, churches and charities help out again, and motivate these lazy people to take a job — any job!
Kevin O’Connor
Santa Barbara
