Letter to the Editor: Assembly Candidate Mike Stoker Helps Small Business

I have been a small-business owner in Santa Barbara for the past eight years. Lately, my company, Absolute Cab, has been having a very difficult time hiring new drivers. Unfortunately, for the past year or so, the police department, which oversees the taxi industry, has been taking an increasingly long time to process new driver applications to receive their permits so that they may drive a taxi.

It has been very frustrating for me, as a business owner, to have to tell applicants that it will take eight to 12 weeks for the police department to process their application so that they may start working.

I understand that the police department has been recently asked to carry an increased workload with fewer people to handle that work. I am very sympathetic to our overworked officers as well as the civilian employees who are doing the best they can for our community. However, I still would like to be able to give good applicants a job. This is where Assembly candidate Mike Stoker comes in.

My business partner, Thomas Rhyne, and I contacted Stoker to see if there was any help that he could provide our company and those we would like to hire. Not only did he take the time to talk to us personally at length, but he put us in contact with several of our City Council members.

Within three days we had spoken to three council members who are looking into the situation and are doing what they can to enable more Santa Barbara residents to find jobs. All of this is due to Stoker’s efforts on our behalf.

We are very thankful to Stoker for doing what he can to help our small business. It is refreshing not only to personally speak with a public servant, but to see an immediate action taken to better the community.

Mike Stoker has earned my vote in the upcoming election by taking concrete action in assisting more Santa Barbara residents to find work.

Joshua Klein

Santa Barbara