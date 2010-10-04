Santa Barbara Senior Expo Plans Highlights for Both Aging Parents, Adult Children

Vendors and exhibitors range from home health-care services to estate planning and flu shots. Here is a list of the companies included in the Senior Expo of Santa Barbara from A to E

AARP: Founded in 1958, AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan membership organization that helps people 50 and over improve the quality of their lives. As a social-welfare organization, as well as the nation’s largest membership organization for people 50+, AARP is leading a revolution in the way people view and live life.

Addus Health Care: It is the primary mission of Addus Health Care to improve the health and well being of our consumers through the provision of quality, cost-effective health-care services. We accomplish our goals by fostering an environment in which our employees enthusiastically support and advance our mission. Reward for accomplishing our mission includes pride in our organization, contribution to the community and a reasonable profit.

Alliance for Living and Dying Well: The Alliance for Living and Dying Well is a collaborative effort by a group of Santa Barbara County organizations that are involved in end-of-life care and issues. These organizations are working together on the South Coast to help people have conversations about dying and the things that might be important to them for their end-of-life care. Alliance for Living and Dying Well members have seen a lot of human suffering because these conversations were not held, and loved ones are faced with painful decisions and don’t know what their loved ones would want.

Alzheimer’s Association: The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading, global voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care and support, and the largest private, nonprofit funder of Alzheimer’s research. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s, and since our founding in 1980, we have moved toward this goal by advancing research and providing support, information and education to those affected by Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

Astera Care: The mission of Astera Care is to significantly improve the lives of older adults by enabling them to live with dignity in the comfort of their own homes.

Atterdag Village of Solvang: The Solvang Lutheran Home welcomes all faiths and recognizes that a human being’s quality of life relates to physical, emotional and spiritual well-being; personal freedom; and optimum independence in a safe and caring environment. As a continuing-care retirement community, it is the goal of the Solvang Lutheran Home to provide that environment with the community’s support and participation, providing a home-like atmosphere in which our residents can achieve the best possible quality of life.

Bankers Life: Bankers Life services the needs of seniors through a broad portfolio of quality, competitive insurance products, including long-term care, life, annuities and Medicare supplement; a national sales force of professionally trained career agents; and a dedicated group of highly capable home office employees.

Braille Institute: Braille Institute is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate barriers to a fulfilling life caused by blindness and severe sight loss. The institute provides an environment of hope and encouragement for people who are blind and visually impaired through integrated educational, social and recreational programs and services. We provide assistance at our five regional centers in Southern California and through more than 350 community outreach locations.

Breast Cancer Resource Center: At the Breast Cancer Research Center you will find a caring network of people ready to answer questions and help you obtain information so you are better able to make informed decisions and advocate for your breast health. The Breast Resource Center of Santa Barbara exists for one purpose: to serve our community and help our neighbors through a traumatic time in their lives. We are fulfilling the vision of our founders by providing a wide variety of support and educational services, along with complementary therapies, to individuals diagnosed with breast cancer.

California Department of Social Services: The mission of the state Department of Social Services is to serve, aid and protect needy and vulnerable children and adults in ways that strengthen and preserve families, encourage personal responsibility and foster independence.

California Telephone Access Program: The California Telephone Access Program (CTAP) distributes telecommunications equipment and services for individuals certified as having functional limitations of hearing, vision, mobility, speech and/or interpretation of information.

Casa San Miguel:This newly remodeled three-bedroom/two-bathroom home is two blocks from Leadbetter Beach and famed Shoreline Park. Jump on the cruiser bikes and ride to the harbor, pier and downtown State Street, where you will enjoy hundreds of shops, restaurants and endless entertainment. Why stay in a hotel when you can have all the comforts of a newly remodeled modern home for the same price? No stinky carpet cleaners, dirty comforters or cheap amenities. We only use nontoxic, nonperfumed cleaners; the mattresses are all top-of-the-line, eco-friendly, made with bamboo and nontoxic materials; the linens are organic and so is the landscape.

Center for Successful Aging: The Center for Successful Aging helps seniors who are facing the issues and challenges of aging. When loved ones are lost and friends move away, it’s easy to feel isolated, frightened and depressed. The Center for Successful Aging provides assurance that our community does care and that people don’t have to go it alone. With trained volunteer counselors available to help deal with every day problems, seniors of all backgrounds can stay connected to their community and continue to live independent and emotionally rewarding lives.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: We are dedicated to serving our community and providing a destination and lifestyle quality experience. We take pride in our handcrafted oak-paneled stores; the ideal social gathering place to build respectful relationships with our friends, and customers in the community. Our store environment truly is cozy, warm and inviting and is ideal for just enjoying The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf experience.

Cognitive Fitness & Innovative Therapies (CFIT): We are a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping you maintain brain fitness. The specter of cognitive decline is one of the most frightening prospects for all of us as we age. The problem is too serious and too common to ignore. Although no pill exists that can wipe away cognitive decline, interventions that are well supported by research, can decrease our risk. Prevention is the key. The center for Cognitive Fitness and Innovative Therapies (CFIT) in Santa Barbara, California provides, at one location, all of the services known to decrease risk. We are the first full service community-based cognitive shop in the nation.

Community Home Health: As a community-based nonprofit agency since 1977, our mission is caring for people at home. Find the right care at community home care (stay safe at home), home health (on the road to recovery) or hospice (comfort for the entire family).

Cooperlabs: The superbrands Aveeno, Oral B, Revo and the whole Cooper Vision line are among the pioneering products that came to fruition via Cooperlabs and the genius of former Santa Barbara resident Parker Montgomery. Cooperlabs’ Skin Smart Solutions include CABOT products, developed to Protect Skin At Risk. CABOT expands upon the pioneering heritage of scientific development that has laid a foundation of discovery for the synergies of naturally occurring elements and advanced scientific technologies that define the cosmetic industry today.

Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital: Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital (CRH) provides comprehensive medical rehabilitation services, for both outpatient and inpatient care, to empower people with disabilities to achieve optimal quality of life. For more than 50 years, the not-for-profit facility (formerly known as Rehabilitation Institute at Santa Barbara) has been recognized for excellence, innovation and excellent outcomes of care. The facility on De la Vina Street is now under the license and is a part of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. CRH is accredited by CARF — Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities — in Comprehensive Integrated Rehabilitation and Stroke Specialty Programs. CRH is also accredited by the Joint Commission as a program of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Creative Living Choices: Creative Living Choices was formed to assist individuals and their families in making an informed and intelligent decision when changed circumstances make support services necessary or a move imminent. The number of options available, the different types of services, the paperwork and the overall complexity can be overwhelming. CLC provides service in Santa Barbara and surrounding areas. Our staff has been providing service for seniors and special needs individuals for more than 30 years locally. The experience, education and expertise are of great advantage to our clients.

Dean Zatkowsky: After 20-plus years as a marketing executive for companies including Kinko’s, DataProse and West Coast Asset Management, Dean Zatkowsky launched Dizzy One Ventures in 2007 to pursue personal literary projects and to offer writing and publishing assistance to people with stories to tell. Today, Dizzy One Ventures provides writing and consulting services to individuals, companies and NPOs. Through his E Pluribus Success philosophy, Zatkowsky helps organizations create cultures that increase coworker engagement, creativity and initiative.

Devereux CA: Devereux California provides programs for adults and elders with developmental/ intellectual disabilities and/or emotional disorders; neurological impairments; and autism. Programs include campus-based residential services, adult day services and respite services; community-based supported living and independent living services. Medical and clinical services are available.

Easy Lift Transportation: Easy Lift is a nonprofit, charitable organization established to provide curbside-to-curbside “Dial-A-Ride” type transportation to senior citizens and people with disabilities in southern Santa Barbara County who cannot use regular bus service. Easy Lift has some of the finest quality vehicles, highly trained drivers, and extensive communication and dispatch systems available.