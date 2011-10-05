Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 11:43 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Amanda De Lucia Named Director of Goleta Valley Historical Society

She previously worked for Domestic Violence Solutions, the Maritime Museum and the Botanic Garden

By Dacia Harwood for the Goleta Valley Historical Society | October 5, 2011 | 12:30 p.m.

Amanda De Lucia
Amanda De Lucia

The Goleta Valley Historical Society is pleased to welcome its new director, Amanda De Lucia.

A graduate of the University of Utah with a master’s degree in history, De Lucia brings much experience and enthusiasm to the position, having served as the associate executive director of programs for Domestic Violence Solutions and most recently as the operations manager at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. De Lucia was the marketing and public relations manager at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden for several years.

“GVHS is pleased to welcome Amanda De Lucia aboard as our new director,” board president Anne Petersen said. “She has the right mix of skills and experience to take our organization into the future. We all look forward to working with her.”

With an eye to the future, De Lucia is excited to begin her journey with the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

“These are exciting times, indeed, for the society,” she said. “The recently opened History Education Center with its focus on Goleta Valley’s ranching and agricultural history, and the upcoming restoration to the grounds of Rancho La Patera will add an engaging and beautiful new dimension to the visitor experience.”

Founded in 1966, the mission of the Goleta Valley Historical Society is to collect, preserve, interpret and foster research of the Goleta Valley’s history through exhibits, programs and stewardship of the historic Rancho La Patera, home to the Stow family.

— Dacia Harwood is an events coordinator for the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

