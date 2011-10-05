Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs Dies at 56

The former CEO, who had battled pancreatic cancer for years, is created with 313 Apple patents

Steve Jobs, the visionary co-founder and former CEO of Apple Inc., died Wednesday.

Jobs, who was 56, stepped down as chief executive officer in August and had been battling pancreatic cancer for years.

The Silicon Valley entrepreneur is credited with developing the concept of a personal computer and mouse, along with co-founder Steve Wozniak, and supervised the launch of Apple’s revolutionary iPod, iPhone and iPad products in the 2000s.

He was intimately involved in hundreds of Apple products, and is listed among the group of inventors on 313 Apple patents, from computers to operating system to packaging, according to The New York Times. Click here for an interactive feature of his Jobs’ patents.

