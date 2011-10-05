Illegal Tobacco Sales to Youths in Santa Barbara County Nearly Triple State Rate

Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria also exceeded the California average of 6 percent

Recent undercover operations have revealed disturbingly high rates of sales of cigarettes to local minors.

Of 275 stores surveyed in Santa Barbara County, 17 percent sold cigarettes to an underage decoy, nearly three times the statewide average of 6 percent.

Wide variation in sales rates was seen across cities within the county.

Lompoc had the highest rate of illegal tobacco sales to minors at 31 percent. Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Guadalupe and unincorporated parts of the county also exceeded the state rate of sales to minors. Solvang and Buellton had no sales of tobacco to minors, and Santa Maria sales rates were comparable to the state average.

Tobacco sales to minors varied significantly from last year’s rates in several cities.

Sales to minors dropped from 40 percent in Buellton and 25 percent in Solvang last year to zero this year. Sales rates in Goleta jumped from 6 percent last year to 19 percent this year. Similarly, sales in Lompoc doubled from 14 percent last year to 31 percent this year.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.