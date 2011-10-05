Rain Storms Give Way to Sunny Skies Along South Coast

Lingering showers cleared by Wednesday afternoon, but the forecast calls for a chance of rain through Thursday

Clear, sunny skies greeted South Coast residents Wednesday afternoon after hours of rain in the second of two storms that have moved through the area this week.

The storm had dropped 1.25 inches of rain on the South Coast in the past 24 hours, and less than an inch inland and rest of the county.

The first of two storms systems moved through Monday night, dropping a small amount of rain on downtown Santa Barbara, with .01 inches recorded at the County Administration Building, 105 E Anapamu St.

The forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of rain Wednesday night and Thursday, and a cold, unsettled weather pattern could bring isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds to Southwestern California.

The National Weather Service estimates that up to 2 inches of rain over the next two days and warns motorists to be wary of slick roads.

Hikers should be prepared for cold weather and light snow above 7,000 feet, since it’s the first winter-like storm for higher elevations of local mountains.

A flood advisory was also issued for Santa Barbara County. River and stream levels are likely to be elevated, and ponding of water is possible on roadways and other areas.

The forecast for Friday and Saturday calls for sunny and clear skies, with daytime temperatures in the low 70s.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.