Santa Barbara Council Candidates Forum to Focus on Youth Issues, Concerns

Local groups and young leaders are hosting the public event, set for Monday

By Kathleen Sullivan for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department | October 13, 2011 | 2:45 p.m.

The Future Leaders of America, the Police Activities League Youth Leadership Council and the Santa Barbara Youth Council will host a Council Candidates Forum featuring City Council candidates from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De la Vina St.

The forum will focus exclusively on issues and concerns related to youth and young adults. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

After a welcome and introduction by the chairs of each group — Karen Arizmendi, Miguel Jasso and Ivette Gil, student body presidents from Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos high schools — will field questions to the candidates. The event will be moderated by Scott Guttentag, leadership adviser from Dos Pueblos High School.

“I believe that the teens of today need to be involved in understanding the decisions, policies and laws that are currently being created that directly affect their future,” Guttentag said. “Who is more important to listen to than the future leaders of our community?”

Questions are being received through student government, community youths and youth service agencies. A youth subcommittee will review the questions. On the night of the forum, questions will be selected at random by the student body panelists.

The event has received support from the Santa Barbara Teen Coalition as well as Pueblo.

“The questions will be timely and are directly related to the teens in our community,” Youth Council publicist Annie Marroquin said.

The program will begin and end with remarks from each candidate.

As of this writing, the majority of the candidates have accepted the invitation.

“We think that it is important that the city leaders know what is on the minds of teens and by listening to our questions, they can have an idea what issues are important to us and our parents” states Marroquin said.

The Santa Barbara Channels will tape the event. Arizmendi and Gil are scheduled to appear on KLITE 101.7 on Friday morning.

For more information, call the Youth Council Staff office at 805.897.2568.

— Kathleen Sullivan is a marketing coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

 
