Sharon Green Joins Crowell, Weedon & Co. as Financial Advisor

She specializes in overall wealth management, including insurance and succession planning

By Jennifer Guess for Crowell, Weedon & Co. | October 5, 2011 | 7:47 p.m.

Sharon Green
Sharon Green

Crowell, Weedon & Co. has announced that Sharon Green has joined the firm as a financial advisor.

A graduate of the School of Finance at Arizona State University, Green is formally educated in business and finance.

She began her financial career more than 10 years ago, and she joined Merrill Lynch in 2009.

Sharon joined Crowell Weedon Santa Barbara in June this year. She specializes in helping individuals and their families with overall wealth management, including insurance and succession planning.

Outside of the office, Green is a member of San Roque Catholic Church and a devoted volunteer with the Santa Barbara Casa Serena Women’s Home and the Bethel House for Women.

Crowell, Weedon & Co., 111 W. Micheltorena St., Suite 200 in Santa Barbara, is the largest independent investment firm in the Western United States since 1932, with $8 billion in client assets. For more information, click here or call 805.618.3160.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Crowell, Weedon & Co..

