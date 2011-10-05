Woman Rescued from Water Off West Beach

She was found clinging onto a pier piling and was conscious but unresponsive

The Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol and City Fire Department responded to a water rescue Saturday off West Beach and found a woman clinging onto a pier piling and was conscious but unresponsive.

A witness called Harbor Patrol about 6 p.m. to report that a woman who had been at a beach party for several hours had entered the water alone west of Stearns Wharf and hadn’t returned, according to Fire Department spokesman Ryan DiGuilio.

At 6:09 p.m., Harbor Patrol notified City Fire of a possible water rescue.

About 6:30 p.m., the woman was located but was unresponsive to verbal commands.

A Harbor Patrol officer pulled the woman onto a boat and took her to the launch ramp for ambulance transport to Cottage Hospital.

