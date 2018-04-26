Bill Macfadyen: Debate Was Great for Capps, Maldonado, Noozhawk, KEYT — and Voters, Too

Best of Noozhawk 10.05.12 has the exclusive on an Anacapa Island diving fatality, finds out who Mac Miller is, seeks new clues to Chris Marks' death, and chases an East Beach stabbing

What were you reading on Noozhawk this past week?

1. Capps, Maldonado Face Off in Noozhawk-KEYT Televised Debate

Our top story was Rep. Lois Capps and her challenger, Abel Maldonado, squaring off Oct. 2 in the Noozhawk-KEYT 24th Congressional District Debate. The live, 60-minute face-off was aired on Channel 3 and live-streamed on Noozhawk.

The moderator, KEYT news anchor Paula Lopez, grilled the candidates on a dozen questions selected from scores of them that were submitted by Noozhawk readers and KEYT viewers.

Capps, a seven-term Democrat, and Maldonado, a Republican former legislator and lieutenant governor, were asked about taxes (you may have heard that each thinks the other has a significant tax problem), the new health-care law, abortion, Social Security, the economy, trade, immigration, offshore oil drilling, Iran, Libya, and the perceived negativity of their campaign and the lack of bipartisanship in Congress. I thought they each were a little tentative at the start but they soon were firing on all cylinders, and at each other. Click here for Noozhawk reporter Lara Cooper’s full story.

Big thanks go to Capps and Maldonado for graciously participating in the debate, but I also want to thank our partner, KEYT, for a fantastic job. Smith Media CEO Mike Granados and news director C.J. Ward went all out for this and, in addition to Paula, digital media manager Adrian Flores and production manager Todd Graham made it all look easy. For those of us journalists who need not pay attention to a stopwatch, it was very educational to learn that timing really is everything.

The politicians were the headliners, but I actually was more excited to see such a large group of high school journalists accept our invitation to cover the debate. We were pleased to welcome Tom Aijian and Tim Figueroa of BDTV at Bishop Diego High School; Andi Mondragon of Dos Pueblos High’s Charger Account; Daria Etezadi of The Fourth Estate at Laguna Blanca School; Nolan Cope, Inez Kaminski and Laurel Mead of San Marcos High’s King’s Page; and Sunny Probst of The Forge at Santa Barbara High.

These smartly dressed students did a terrific job taking notes and interviewing the candidates and their campaign staff, and all of them asked insightful questions of us professionals beforehand. I particularly appreciated their earnest inquiries about the proper protocol for addressing the candidates. How often does that happen?

It was also great to see former Noozhawk intern Tim Fucci covering the debate for the Ventura County Star. Click here for Tim’s story on the debate.

2. Officials Release Name of Diver Who Died Near Anacapa Island

A Hayward woman died of an apparent heart attack Sept. 28 while scuba diving with her husband near Anacapa Island.

As first reported by Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton, U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Adam Eggers said Marla Rodrigues, 59, was with a group from the dive boat Spectre when she surfaced unconscious after about 15 minutes of diving. While the Spectre sent a mayday call, a crew member began administering CPR. A Ventura County sheriff’s helicopter flew out and lowered a paramedic to the vessel but efforts to restart her heart were unsuccessful.

Rodrigues is survived by her husband, David, and their three children and eight grandchildren.

3. Mac Miller Gets the Hip-Hop Party Started at the Santa Barbara Bowl

Rapper Mac Miller brought his Macadelic Tour to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Sept. 29, accompanied by special guests Travis Porter and YG.

My musical tastes run more toward Mac McAnally so I had never heard of young Mr. Miller. Thanks to Noozhawk intern Garrett Geyer, I now know he’s quite the artistic phenom for being all of 20 years old. In addition to YouTube viral videos and sold-out shows all over the country, Miller already has six hit albums in his rapidly expanding portfolio: K.I.D.S., Best Day Ever, On And On And Beyond, Blue Slide Park, Macadelic and Pink Slime.

He may have been here only for a few hours but Garrett’s report and concert photo gallery continued to draw heavy traffic all week.

4. FBI Dive Team Scours Beneath Surface in Death Case

The mysterious death of Chris Marks added another twist Oct. 3 when a team of 20 FBI agents joined the intensive search of the ocean, beach and bluffs near where his body was found two weeks ago.

Early on the morning of Sept. 20, the 60-year-old Santa Barbara man was discovered dead on Leadbetter Beach below Shoreline Park. Santa Barbara police initially said there were no signs of foul play, but investigators began taking a closer look last week after the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office completed its autopsy report.

On Sept. 27, one week after Marks’ death, police were back on the scene, combing the area with rakes, shovels and a metal detector, along with a skip loader that was helping move sand on the beach. This week, a dozen FBI divers and an evidence recovery team arrived to assist.

Authorities have been tight-lipped about what investigators are hunting, but police Sgt. Riley Harwood, a department spokesman, says they have not determined whether Marks committed suicide, or was the victim of an accident or foul play.

Marks, an attorney, was an owner of Sweeney Canyon Vineyard in Buellton.

5. Teen Arrested After Man Is Stabbed Near East Beach

A Santa Barbara teenager with alleged gang ties was arrested as a suspect in a stabbing near the East Beach volleyball courts.

Police were dispatched to the area around 7:10 p.m. Oct. 1 and found the adult victim suffering from stab wounds. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Witnesses said they saw several Hispanic males fleeing the scene, prompting a search by officers and a police dog.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested a short while later and booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement, police said. The rest of the suspects are still being sought.

• • •

