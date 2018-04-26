Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 11:29 am | Partly Cloudy with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: A Truly Weird Season, But the Fishing Is Good

Salmon, thresher sharks and jumbo white seabass have made their presence known

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | October 5, 2012 | 1:41 p.m.

I’ve lived long and fished hard, but never have I seen such a weird fishing season. Fish are here that just shouldn’t be here, and others are just out of reach. One thing remains constant: Fishing is great!

I can’t remember a year when we cared about the closing date of salmon season. After all, we hadn’t seen a salmon in at least two months. Now here it is closing weekend, and guess what? Salmon fishing is actually pretty good locally, in spite of water temps in the mid- to high 60s.

Over the past few weeks, salmon were discovered in their usual local haunts. One of our most colorful and enjoyable commercial fishermen, Mike McCorkle, got into them because he likes to mix things up and try the unexpected. I love this guy because if you ask him what time it is, you might be rewarded with a dissertation on how watches are made and why they may not always keep time accurately. Soon, other commercial fishers and recreational fishers alike were enjoying the late-season bonanza.

Thresher sharks — lots of them — took up residence off Goleta Beach and seem to have signed a long-term lease. People fishing from the Goleta Pier have been catching them consistently for the past two months. There have been days, and especially nights, when a half-dozen were hooked from the pier. One thing that helped the T-shark bite was a special technique developed locally and specifically for pier fishing. Stop by my tackle shop (Hook, Line & Sinker at 4010 Calle Real in Santa Barbara) and we’ll show you how to rig for success.

Bonito didn’t show up in force this year, even though conditions seemed right. Some were caught from our local piers, but the large schools of huge bonito we’ve enjoyed over most of the past five years swung away from us instead of concentrating to feed in our local waters. Too bad, because I was eagerly anticipating their arrival and the grand fishing battles they provide.

Jumbo white seabass to 70 pounds bit steadily along the mainland coast from Goleta to past Gaviota, wherever squid spawns went off. It wasn’t long ago that we didn’t know white seabass could get that big. Now this year, a 30-pounder is just an enjoyable fish, not a big one.

As is normal in warm water years, we have flying fish around the Channel Islands and sunfish seemingly everywhere. We also have flurries of fishing action on yellowtail at the islands. We have stories of tuna outside the islands. Exotics are very far up the coast. Nearly two weeks ago, several dorado were caught off of Fort Bragg.

Yup, that’s weird. But I love this season, and it doesn’t seem willing to wind down quite yet. That is a blessing.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 