Channel City Club to Host Chief Navy Chaplain Mark Tidd

The Channel City Club, the Committee on Foreign Relations and the U.S. Navy League of Santa Barbara will present a luncheon at noon Tuesday, Oct. 23 with Rear Admiral Mark Tidd, chief of Navy chaplains for the U.S. Navy.

He will speak on the topic “Navy Chaplain Corps: Inspiring Hope and Resiliency.” Check-in for the event will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Tidd comes from a career Navy family and is a graduate of Williams College in Williamstown, Mass. He received his master of divinity from Fuller Theological Seminary and a master of theology from Princeton Theological Seminary. He is a graduate of the National War College in Washington, D.C., with a master’s degree in national security strategy and a graduate of the Marine Corps Command & Staff College and the Armed Forces Staff College.

Tidd’s Navy and Marine Corps tours include: Patrol Wing 10 and the USS Reeves (CG24), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan; deputy command chaplain, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71); division staff, 2nd Marine Division deploying to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Desert Storm; chaplain, Marine Corps Brig and Base Security Battalion, and division chaplain; force chaplain, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and fleet chaplain for U.S. 5th Fleet, headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain. He served as command chaplain for the U.S. European Command and then deputy chief of Navy chaplains.

His military decorations include Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit with gold star Meritorious Service Medal with gold star, Joint Service Commendation Medal, and Navy Marine Corps Commendation Medal with three gold stars.

Reservations for the Oct. 23 luncheon are required no later than Friday, Oct. 19. The cost is $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Click here, call 805.884.6636 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Checks payable to the Channel City Club can be mailed to P.O. Box 60602, Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0602.