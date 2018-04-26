Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 11:24 am | Partly Cloudy with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Gas Prices Soar on Central Coast, Throughout California

Station owner John Price says a 'perfect storm' of problems led to the spike

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 5, 2012 | 7:04 p.m.

Central Coast travelers wanting to make a weekend trip may think twice about fueling up their vehicles after gas prices jumped almost 20 cents a gallon from Thursday to Friday throughout California.

As of Friday afternoon, the lowest gas price on the South Coast was $4.39 at USA Gasoline at 4069 State St., according to Gasbuddy.com. The highest was $4.99 at El Ranchero Market, 1502 San Andres St.

Lompoc was the place to buy gas in Santa Barbara County on Friday afternoon, with several stations reporting prices between $4.15 and $4.19. Buellton’s cheapest gas was at USA Gas at 197 E. Highway 246, while Santa Maria’s best price was $4.39 at Gasco, 815 W. Main St.

The average price across in California on Friday was $4.48 per gallon.

Gasoline prices soared literally overnight on the Central Coast and throughout California on Friday. Regular gas at $4.49 was among the better prices locally. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo
Gasoline prices soared literally overnight on the Central Coast and throughout California on Friday. Regular gas at $4.49 was among the better prices locally. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

John Price, who is affiliated with 10 gas stations in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Montecito, told Noozhawk on Friday morning that he may be forced to shut down several stations temporarily due to the price increases.

Price called the situations surrounding the increases a “perfect storm,” revolving around a power outage that occurred Monday at Exxon Mobil’s refinery in Torrance, a Chevron pipeline that carries crude oil being down since September, and refineries dropping production to prepare for a seasonal switch to a different fuel blend.

“When product tightens up, we have to raise prices,” he said, adding that wholesale gasoline has increased 65 cents per gallon this week alone. “I’m hearing from a lot of consumers.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 