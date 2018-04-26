Letter to the Editor: Hannah-Beth Jackson Another Voice for Education

Education is at its breaking point in California. Every year we are looking at more cuts to our education system, resulting in fewer teachers, larger class sizes and less resources. California ranks 47th in per-pupil spending, and has cut or deferred $20 billion from our schools and colleges during the past four years as well as more than $20 million to the Santa Barbara school district.

Our public schools and colleges are responsible for providing a well-trained workforce as well as the innovators and creators of tomorrow. Having strong public schools and emphasizing education is the key to creating a strong economy and for ensuring the future vitality of this state. No other candidate for state office understands that more than Hannah-Beth Jackson.

During her six years in the state Assembly, Jackson was one of the most active members of the Legislature and took on the special interests to stand up for what’s right. She spearheaded efforts to address important local issues such as protecting children and faculty from pesticides sprayed near our schools, protecting seniors from elder abuse, and establishing the Teacher Retention Act to help keep effective, experienced educators in the classroom instead of losing them to other professions.

As an educator and former professor at UC Santa Barbara, she understands that the future of California depends on our commitment to invest in our schools and make our universities the best in the world so they can continue to drive businesses to invest in California and get our economy moving again.

Despite what her opponent claims about his record, there is only one true proven champion of education in this race.

Jackson’s stance on education isn’t about partisan talking points or unrealistic funding allocation; it’s about effective policy based on years of experience working with teachers, administrators and education advocates to achieve real results in our schools and universities. That’s why Jackson is supported by educators and organizations everywhere, including former State Superintendent of Schools Jack O’Connell, the California Teachers Association, the California Faculty Association, the California Federation of Teachers, the Faculty Association of California Community Colleges, numerous local school board members and superintendents, and many other education stakeholders throughout the district.

In the State Senate, Jackson will make education a top priority and secure reliable, adequate and effective sources of funding to ensure our public schools have the necessary personnel, programs and resources to provide a quality education for all of California’s students. She will work to close corporate tax loopholes that incentivize businesses to send jobs and revenues out of state. She will pursue new sources of revenue, such as establishing an oil severance tax in California like every other oil-producing state, in order to help fund our K-12 schools and public universities and community colleges. Finally, she will continue the work she did in the Assembly to eliminate waste and streamline government so it better serves everyone.

This November, we have the opportunity to elect an experienced leader, who has the proven track record of getting things done, and knows exactly what education in California needs to make sure our children and our state have a bright future. Join us in supporting the only candidate in the race for State Senate District 19 who will get our state back on track, and that’s Hannah-Beth Jackson.

Layne Wheeler, president

Santa Barbara Teachers Association