Man Critically Injured When Knocked from Motorized Bicycle

A 65-year-old Santa Barbara man suffered major injuries when he was knocked from his motorized bicycle while riding along Hollister Avenue west of Santa Barbara, the California Highway Patrol said Friday.

The accident occurred about 2:30 p.m. Thursday as the man, whose name has not been released, was headed east on Hollister, according to CHP Officer James Richards.

A Toyota Sequoia, driven eastbound by a 16-year-old boy, made a right-hand turn on to Auhay Drive, and struck the cyclist, who was in the bike lane, Richards said.

The cyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered “life-threatening” injuries, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Richards said.

Details of his condition were not available Friday evening.

After the collision, the teen driver left the scene, but was located a short time later, Richards said.

The teen was not taken into custody, and any charges filed against him would be up to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Richards said.

He added that alcohol is not believe to be a factor in the crash, nor do investigators believe the driver was distracted by cell phone use.

The boy’s name was being withheld because he is a minor, said Richards, adding that the crash investigation was continuing.

