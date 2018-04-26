Mesa Lane Steps Reconstruction Project Begins Monday

There will be no access to the beach from Mesa Lane during construction, expected to last through November

Construction of the Mesa Lane Steps Reconstruction Project will begin Monday.

The stairs will be fenced and closed for the duration of construction, through November.

The project includes the demolition of the last landing and flight of wood stairs as well as the concrete foundation and steps. The stairs will be reconstructed with stainless steel piles, stainless steel stairs and concrete steps to the beach.

Consistent with California Coastal Commission requirements, the new stairs are designed to last a minimum of 50 years, withstand a 50-year storm event, and meet expected sea rise over a 50-year period. The total footprint of the stairs on the beach will decrease from an estimated 150 square feet to 50 square feet.

The city is working with the County of Santa Barbara to provide access to the project site from Arroyo Burro Beach Park. The project contractor is Cushman Contracting Corporation.

The project is funded by the city’s General Fund and a grant from the State Coastal Conservancy.

For public safety, there will be no access to the beach from Mesa Lane during construction. Other nearby access will remain available at the following locations: Arroyo Burro Beach Park, Thousand Steps, Shoreline Park and Leadbetter Beach Park.

For more information, call Jill Zachary at 805.564.5437 or Adam Hendel at 805.897.1921.

— Jill Zachary is assistant director of the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.