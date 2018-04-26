Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 11:23 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Peace Officers Research Association of California Endorses Maldonado for Congress

PORAC cites the candidate's 'willingness to keep the avenues of communication open'

By Kurt Bardella for the Abel Maldonado for Congress Campaign | October 5, 2012 | 7:31 p.m.

The Peace Officers Research Association of California has endorsed 24th Congressional District candidate Abel Maldonado, R-Santa Maria.

PORAC represents more than 64,000 officers and is the largest statewide public safety association in California and the largest statewide public safety association in the nation.

“PORAC prides itself on carefully scrutinizing the qualifications of every candidate,” PORAC President Ron Cottingham said. “Abel Maldonado will be an excellent representative for the 24th Congressional District, especially in regards to issues involving public safety. As public safety officers, we appreciate Abel’s willingness to keep the avenues of communication open and your concerted efforts to seek our input on issues involving public safety and law enforcement.”

“To have the support of the men and women who are on the frontlines of keeping our families and communities’ safe is nothing short of an honor,” Maldonado said. “I think a lot of the time we take the job that these brave men and women do for granted. It’s the everyday things in life that we don’t even think about, like taking our kids to the park or walking our dog at night that we can do without fear because of the job that these officers do. But make no mistake about it: We all owe a debt of gratitude to the public safety community that we can never fulfill.”

Click here for more information on the Abel Maldonado for Congress campaign.

— Kurt Bardella is communications director for Abel Maldonado for Congress.

 
