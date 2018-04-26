Rotary Club of Goleta President Boards Queen Mary for District Conference

Paul Clayton attends four days of sessions to strengthen leadership skills and learn about global projects

Rotary Club of Goleta president Paul Clayton and his wife, Lori, attended the recent 5240 District Rotary Conference in Long Beach held on the Queen Mary.

Four days of educational sessions were given to strengthen leadership skills and teach members about global projects to help people live a better life.

If you are thinking about learning more about how you can help your community locally and globally, you are cordially invited to attend the bimonthly Rotary meetings held at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at the Elephant Bar Restaurant in Goleta.

Come and enjoy fellowship, good food (it’s a dinner meeting) and learn about the good work to which the Rotary Club of Goleta is committed.

Contact Clayton at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.