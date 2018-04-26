THRIVE Carpinteria Invites Community to Breakfast

On Tuesday, Oct. 16, THRIVE Carpinteria will host a Community Breakfast to share the success of the Carpinteria Children’s Project at Main and to launch officially THRIVE Carpinteria with more than 100 community members from local government, community agencies, educational institutions, businesses and faith-based organizations.

THRIVE Carpinteria is a public-private partnership aimed at ensuring that every student graduates from the Carpinteria Unified School District prepared to enter post-secondary education or a career of his or her choice.

THRIVE Carpinteria is one of five collaboratives in Santa Barbara County funded through the generosity of First 5 Santa Barbara County, the Hutton Foundation, the J.S. Bower Foundation, the Orfalea Foundation, The Philanthropic Group and the Santa Barbara Foundation along with more than 30 other partners.

Imagine walking into a kindergarten classroom and every student has the prerequisite knowledge, skills and abilities to engage in school. Imagine every student experiencing success in every grade and in every classroom through high school. Imagine attending high school graduation and hearing that every student has been accepted to a college or university or into a career of his or her choice. That is the vision of THRIVE Carpinteria: Every Child, Every Family, Every Step of the Way, Cradle to Career.

The work of THRIVE Carpinteria began in 2009 with early childhood and family services programming put in place at Main Elementary School. Since 2009, Carpinteria Children’s Project at Main (originally named Main Family Resource Center) has provided comprehensive and integrated services to children newborn to age 5 and their families living in Carpinteria.

Services offered through CCPM are based on the key ingredients of high-quality early learning and care: learning, social-emotional development, health and family strengthening. CCPM is well on its way to achieving the ultimate goal: 90 percent of the students are kindergarten-ready.

At the Community Breakfast, guests will learn more about what is happening at CCPM and the latest kindergarten readiness results.

Beginning this year, THRIVE Carpinteria is expanding its scope beyond ages newborn to 5 to include support for children and families across all grade levels through high school and beyond. THRIVE Carpinteria is in the process of developing two key ideas from STRIVE, a national cradle-to-career initiative.

One idea is a student success pathway. This is a pathway that includes key outcomes that define success from cradle to career. One example of this already in place at CCPM is kindergarten readiness. A second idea is collective impact. Collective impact is the commitment of community members from all sectors (e.g., community agency, civic, business, and faith-based organizations) to increase outcomes on the student success pathway.

At the Community Breakfast, guests will learn more about the THRIVE Carpinteria Student Success Pathway and how they can get involved.

On Oct. 16, as part of the official launch of THRIVE Carpinteria, flags and signs will be installed at the Carpinteria Unified School District sites and a dedicated website will go live. Thanks to collaboration with the City of Carpinteria, THRIVE Carpinteria banners will adorn the light posts on Linden and Carpinteria avenues in August each year to launch the beginning of each school year.

The THRIVE Carpinteria Community Breakfast will be held in the auditorium of Carpinteria Children’s Project at Main, 5201 Eighth St. in Carpinteria. The breakfast, catered by Rincon Beach Catering, will be served at 8:15 a.m. and will be followed by brief presentations, dialogue and community building.

Interested Carpinterians who would like to attend the THRIVE Carpinteria Community Breakfast are welcome to do so, based on availability. Reservations are required by no later than Friday, Oct. 12. Please RSVP by phone at 805.684.4511 x260 or email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Sally Kingston is the director of college bound programs and instruction for the Carpinteria Unified School District.