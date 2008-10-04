Cross Country: Paige Colijn Takes 58th for Vaqueros

SBCC's women's squad takes 23rd in the Southern California Preview meet. The Vaqueros place 33rd on the men's side.

SBCC‘s Paige Colijn placed 58th out of 260 runners in Friday’s Southern Cal Preview cross country meet at Bakersfield. The Vaquero women finished 23rd out of 29 teams in the 5k women’s race, which was won by Orange Coast with 48 points. Katie Dunn of Glendale captured the individual women’s title in 18:09 while Colijn finished in 20:45. Sarah Gustavsson placed 155th for the Vaqueros in 23:07, followed by teammates Ivana Sanchez (158th, 23:11) and Jennifer Houston (165th, 23:21). In the men’s 4-mile race, In the men’s 4-mile race, Orange Coast prevailed over the 36-team field with 92 points. SBCC was 33rd with 876 points. Andrew Salg of Los Angeles Valley placed first in the 345-man field in 20:21. Wesley Korpela was the top finisher for the Vaqueros, taking 182nd in 23:24. Conner Mellon placed 199th in 23:51. SBCC’s next meet is the WSC Preview on Friday at Crescenta Valley Park in Glendale.



SoCal Preview/Bakersfield Invitational Men (33 schools, 345 runners) — 1, Orange Coast 92. 33, SBCC 876. Individual winner — Andrew Salg, L.A. Valley, 20:21. Women (29 schools, 260 runners) — 1, Orange Coast 48. 23, SBCC 568. Individual winner — Katie Dunn, Glendale, 18:09. SBCC finishers: Men (4 miles) — 182, Wesley Korpela 23:24. 199, Conner Mellon 23:51. 214, Lance Powell 24:01. 217, Matt Little 24:13. 227, Chris Costanzo 24:22. 259, Dezmon Hunter 25:12. 264, Dan Martinez 25:28. 267, Kevin Lamb 25:31. 284, Martin Singh 26:04. 306, Nicholas Rice 27:25. 307, Andrew Madrigal 27:26. Women (5k) — 58, Paige Colijn 20:45. 155, Sarah Gustavsson 23:07. 158, Ivana Sanchez 23:11. 165, Jennifer Houston 23:21. 168, Amber Siddiqi 23:28. 190, Cassidy Daum 24:24. 225, Hillary Tomas 26:04. 231, Sofia Garner 26:54. Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

