Friday, April 13 , 2018, 3:04 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Football: Vaqueros Get First Win on Riley St. Clair’s 50-Yard Field Goal

Arnold Doxie's interception sets up the freshman's game-winning kick.

By Dave Loveton | October 5, 2008 | 2:42 a.m.

Riley St. Clair’s first collegiate field goal turned out to be long and memorable.

The freshman punter from Dana Hills booted a 50-yarder with 1:49 to play Saturday night, lifting SBCC over Los Angeles Southwest 10-7 in an American Pacific Conference football game at La Playa Stadium. It was the first win of the season for the Vaqueros (1-4, 1-1).

Arnold Doxie’s diving interception with 3:24 to play set the Vaqueros up at the LASW 33-yard line. SBCC lost five yards on three plays, however, and St. Clair came out to try a 55-yard field goal. He was well short but the Cougars (1-4, 1-1) were offside, setting up his 50-yard game-winner.

“When they moved it up five yards, I focused on kicking it straight,” said St. Clair. “That’s my longest ever and the first time I ever kicked one off the ground (in high school, kickers use a tee).

“It still hasn’t hit me yet, I’m in shock.”

St. Clair barely missed the school record for the longest field goal. Steve Verner booted a 52-yarder in 1980 against Canyons.

“He hit the second one really, really good,” coach Craig Moropoulos said of St. Clair’s boot that cleared the crossbar by a few yards. “This feels good, because of the way we won it — with all three phases of the game. We came together and everybody was pulling for everyone at the end, going crazy.”

St. Clair also had a strong night punting, with seven kicks for a 34-yard average, including five inside the 20.

Linebackers Nate Goldie and Logan Hurn were everywhere for SBCC on defense, finishing with 15 and 14 tackles, respectively.

SBCC scored first after forcing the visitors to punt from their own 10 and then starting at the 34 with 7:47 to go in the second quarter. On first-and-10 from the 23, quarterback Austin Civita pitched the ball to running back Trayone Harris, who tossed it to Oscar Loza for a 23-yard score and a 7-0 halftime lead.

The Vaqueros’ pass defense, ranked fourth in the state, held the Cougars to zero yards passing in the first half.

Southwest tied the game on the fourth play of the fourth quarter with QB Torrey Harkness’ 1-yard leap capping a nine-play, 52-yard drive. Luis Deleon’s PAT tied the score at 7-7 with 13:37 to play.

Justin Leverette (77 yards, 20 carries) and Harris (70 yards, 17 carries) combined for 140 of SBCC’s 145 rushing yards. Al Hines led Southwest with 112 yards on 23 tries.

Civita, making his first start at QB for the injured Conner Rehage, completed 9-of-16 passes for 55 yards with one interception. Loza caught three passes for 49 yards and a touchdown.

SBCC will take next Saturday off before traveling to Santa Monica and Los Angeles Pierce.

“This is a good time to get a win (going into the bye week),” said Moropoulos. “Hopefully, we’ll get some guys healthy.”

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 