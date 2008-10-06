Friday, April 13 , 2018, 2:39 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

3rd District Candidate Doreen Farr Endorses Buellton’s Measure E

By Doreen Farr | October 6, 2008 | 6:09 p.m.

Doreen Farr on Monday announced her support of Buellton’s Measure E. Farr had endorsed the measure as soon as it was proposed because she supports the work of Buellton Is Our Town to keep the small-town character of their city.

“One of the main tenets of my campaign is that people have a say in determining the future of the area in which they live. This initiative puts the residents of Buellton back in the driver’s seat and allows them to determine the character of their community,” Farr said. 

The initiative would add language to Buellton’s General Plan requiring that proposals to expand Buellton’s urban growth boundary be approved by a simple majority vote in a city election. The City Council would need a majority vote of the people before it could allow urbanized uses on lands outside of the current city limits. The initiative makes exceptions for public schools, public parks and, if strict findings are made, affordable housing.

“The residents of Buellton should not worry that the county will rezone the agricultural land around their city for other uses if I am elected,” Farr said. “Preserving our agricultural and open space areas is one of my highest priorities. I know it also reflects the will of the residents of the valley as expressed through the valley blueprint, the Santa Ynez Valley Community Plan and the county’s General Plan. I continue to hear these priorities expressed by people as I walk neighborhoods in Buellton. We all want to preserve the wonderful quality of life we enjoy here.”

Farr is a 25-year county who resides in the Santa Ynez Valley. As a past member of the County Planning Commission and as a consultant to the city of Goleta, she has a background in working with city and county residents on land use issues.

Doreen Farr is a candidate for 3rd District Santa Barbara County supervisor.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 