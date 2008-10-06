3rd District Candidate Doreen Farr Endorses Buellton’s Measure E

Doreen Farr on Monday announced her support of Buellton’s Measure E. Farr had endorsed the measure as soon as it was proposed because she supports the work of Buellton Is Our Town to keep the small-town character of their city.

“One of the main tenets of my campaign is that people have a say in determining the future of the area in which they live. This initiative puts the residents of Buellton back in the driver’s seat and allows them to determine the character of their community,” Farr said.

The initiative would add language to Buellton’s General Plan requiring that proposals to expand Buellton’s urban growth boundary be approved by a simple majority vote in a city election. The City Council would need a majority vote of the people before it could allow urbanized uses on lands outside of the current city limits. The initiative makes exceptions for public schools, public parks and, if strict findings are made, affordable housing.



“The residents of Buellton should not worry that the county will rezone the agricultural land around their city for other uses if I am elected,” Farr said. “Preserving our agricultural and open space areas is one of my highest priorities. I know it also reflects the will of the residents of the valley as expressed through the valley blueprint, the Santa Ynez Valley Community Plan and the county’s General Plan. I continue to hear these priorities expressed by people as I walk neighborhoods in Buellton. We all want to preserve the wonderful quality of life we enjoy here.”



Farr is a 25-year county who resides in the Santa Ynez Valley. As a past member of the County Planning Commission and as a consultant to the city of Goleta, she has a background in working with city and county residents on land use issues.

Doreen Farr is a candidate for 3rd District Santa Barbara County supervisor.