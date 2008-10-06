Drop Off Old Electronics, Other Hazardous Waste This Weekend

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department is hosting collection events for household hazardous waste — including items such as paint, motor oil, batteries, pesticides, cleaning supplies and old electronic devices — this weekend in New Cuyama and Santa Ynez.

The Cuyama event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the New Cuyama Recycling and Transfer Station, 5073 Highway 166. The Santa Ynez event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station, 4004 Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos. All types of HHW will be accepted for free from residents.

At these events, the county also will collect unwanted medications and home-generated “sharps” such as needles and syringes. The sharps must be delivered in rigid, puncture-proof containers. Free sharps containers are available at the Santa Ynez Valley Transfer Station from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Controlled substances, including narcotics and some prescription medications, will not be accepted.

In addition to the collection events, the Santa Ynez facility accepts electronic waste — as well as unwanted CDs, DVDs and video and cassette tapes — during normal operating hours. Additionally, antifreeze, auto batteries, used oil, oil filters and latex paint are collected from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday.

Residents living in southern Santa Barbara County can bring household hazardous waste to the Community Hazardous Waste Collection Center at UCSB. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday. Most household hazardous waste, except electronic devices, is accepted from residents at no charge.

South County residents can bring their old electronics — including unwanted CDs, DVDs and video and cassette tapes — to the South Coast Recycling and Transfer Station at 4430 Calle Real in Santa Barbara. The facility is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. There is no fee for residents.

In addition to the county’s programs, some local cities offer their own household hazardous waste collection programs. Click here for details.

William Boyer is Santa Barbara County‘s communications director.