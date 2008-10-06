Friday, April 13 , 2018, 2:56 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Feeding the Hungry, One Bowl At a Time

Reserve your seat now for the Empty Bowls Luncheon, a benefit for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

By Danyel Dean | October 6, 2008 | 5:43 p.m.

Santa Barbara Empty Bowls will hold its 11th annual Empty Bowls Luncheon on Nov. 2 at the Rockwood Woman’s Club, 670 Mission Canyon Road.

For 11 years, Empty Bowls Santa Barbara has been raising money for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, providing food to more than 57,000 people in the county.

Empty Bowls is an international effort to fight hunger, started in 1990. The first Empty Bowls of Santa Barbara in 1998 was initiated as a volunteer effort to increase the awareness of the pervasive levels of hunger in the community. 

Everyone from Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum to a local congresswoman and news anchor will serve the best soups Santa Barbara offers. More than 1,200 bowls get donated by local potters, elementary through college students, and artists from the Santa Barbara City College Continuing Education program.

In addition, 350 place mats were made by elementary school students, and a silent auction of ceramic pieces donated by professional ceramic artists that is not to be missed. The efforts of so many, giving of their talents and resources, have deepened the understanding of the work done by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The Empty Bowls Luncheon sells out each year, so get tickets early. To buy tickets, call the Foodbank at 805,967.5741, ext. 104.

Supporting Empty Bowls creates a rippling effect in the community, the more money this project raises, the greater the inspiration for more people to get involved. Enjoy a wonderful lunch and take home a piece of the local artist’s community, all while helping those in need.

Danyel Dean is founder of Santa Barbara Empty Bowls.

