Franklin School to Turn on the Lights for Afterschool Program

The city of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department, in cooperation with the Santa Barbara Elementary School District, the Santa Barbara Public Library and the Diabetes Resource Center of Santa Barbara County, are hosting a fun-filled day and evening of activities at Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St. from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 16.

The Franklin students will participate in a variety of after-school activities from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by a Family Literacy Night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. — all to celebrate and call attention to the importance of after-school programs for America’s children and families.

Lights On Afterschool is a project of the Afterschool Alliance, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that all children have access to quality, affordable after-school programs.

The rally and family night will include a variety of games, arts and crafts activities, music, food and educational resources for the entire family. More than 28 million children in the U.S. have parents who work outside the home, and 14.3 million children have no place to go after school.

Many after-school programs across the country are facing funding shortfalls so severe that they are being forced to close their doors and turn off their lights. City Parks and Recreation and Santa Barbara School Districts have provided significant leadership, grounded in the principle that quality after-school programs are key to helping children become successful adults.

To volunteer at the event, call youth activities coordinator Kimmie Coley at 805.560.7555. Click here for more information on the Afterschool Alliance.

Kathy Sullivan is supervisor of marketing and communications for Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation.