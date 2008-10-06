Gene Deering Joins Board of Semana Nautica Association
By Stephanie Jensen | October 6, 2008 | 2:30 p.m.
Gene Deering
Gene Deering has been selected to join the board of directors of the Semana Nautica Association.
The Semana Nautica Association is a nonprofit organization that recently completed its 71st annual summer sports festival.
Deering works as a commercial real estate broker for Radius Group Commercial Real Estate
.
A lifelong athlete, Deering formerly played soccer for UCSB and now takes part in various other local events. He is also a co-author of the Santa Barbara Athletic Association monthly profiles.
Stephanie Jensen represents Radius Group Commercial Real Estate.
