Golf: Lady Vaqueros Tied for 11th at Otter Invitational

Jenna Boyle scores an 86 as the SBCC women's team heads into Tuesday's final round.

Facing its toughest course of the year, the Santa Barbara City College women’s golf team shot its highest score (373) on Monday and is tied for 11th after the opening round of the ninth annual Lady Otter Invitational, hosted by Cal State Monterey Bay.

CSUMB, ranked 20th in NCAA Div. 2, is the first-round leader at 323, followed by British Columbia (325) and Chico State (338).

There are 21 schools in the 36-hole event, including 10 four-year schools and 11 community colleges. Canyons, the defending state champion, is the highest community college with a 363, good for seventh place.

The Vaqueros’ Jenna Boyle shot 86 and is tied for 29th. Asaka Sim recorded a 92, her sister Sumika Sim shot 96 and Jackie Molstad had a 98. Because of renovations, the field played the front nine at Bayonet Golf Club and the back nine of Black Horse. The par was 73 and the length is 5,813 yards.

“This is a very difficult, narrow course, and I told the girls this would be set-up like the U.S. Open (with high rough),” SBCC coach Chuck Melendez said. “This is, by far, the toughest course we’ll play all year. A score in the 80s is an excellent score.”

The final round will be played today, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Otter Invitational, Seaside, Calif.

At par-73 Bayonet and Black Horse Golf Club

5,813 yards

First round

Team scores (21 schools, 11 community college) — 1, Cal St. Monterey Bay 323. 2, British Columbia 325. 3, Chico St. 338. 4, Sonoma St. 344. 5, Victoria, B.C. 345. Others include: 7, Canyons 363. 8, Sierra 365. 10, Bakersfield 369. 11 (tie), SBCC, Fresno 372.

Medalist (Front 9 played at Bayonet, back 9 at Black Horse) — Cecilia Chudivan, CSUMB; Alyssa Human, British Columbia, 78.

SBCC scores — T29, Jenna Boyle 86; T43, Asaka Sim 92; Sumika Sim 96; Jackie Molstad 98.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College’s sports information specialist.