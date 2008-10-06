Hydromulching Complete on Forest Service Lands in Gap Fire Area

The contractor will continue to hydromulch the affected county-area lands north of the Goleta Valley.

After almost two weeks, 3,238 flights made by six small airplanes and one large helicopter, and one light rain over the weekend, the hydromulching of U.S. Forest Service lands affected by July’s Gap Fire has been completed.

The $4.8 million project was declared finished by mid-day on Monday, bringing to a close the first of two hydromulch projects planned for the lands directly north of the Goleta Valley. The hydromulching is an attempt to reduce the erosion predicted to occur as a result of this winter’s rains, which could lead to flooding of the urban and suburban areas below.

Hydromulch is a mixture of recycled paper, wood fiber, water, a binding agent and a temporary green dye. About 3.5 million gallons of the stuff has been dropped on Forest Service lands in the past two weeks.

The hydromulched areas will remain closed to the public for a year, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

“Walking, biking, driving or horseback riding on the mulch will reduce its effectiveness in reducing erosion and protecting the community of Goleta,” Ranger Cindy Chojnacky said. “We hope people will understand the importance of protecting the mulch over the winter and that they will abide by the closure. Anyone who violates the closure is subject to a fine and damages.”

Starting Tuesday, the same planes and helicopter will continue to drop hydromulch, this time in the Santa Barbara County area between the Los Padres National Forest and Goleta’s urban limit line. The county hydromulching project is expected to take about as long as the federal project and cover the same amount of land.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]