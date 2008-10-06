Isla Vista Teen Center Celebrates 10 Years of Service

Friday's event will highlight the work and programs on behalf of the community's youths.

On Oct. 24, the Isla Vista Teen Center, operated by YMCA Youth and Family Services, will celebrate 10 years of service to the youths and families of the Isla Vista community and greater Goleta area.

The Isla Vista Teen Center’s mission is to support the educational achievement of youths and families in the community. The center provides a safe space in which to foster the emotional and physical well-being of youths through educational groups, workshops, development of positive relationships, recreational activities, and a variety of programs that create cultural awareness and promote self-empowerment.

The center is centrally located in the Isla Vista community and is adjacent to a park, allowing for a variety of outdoor recreational programming. The center houses two pool tables, a pingpong table, a large screen TV and seven computers. Recreational programming includes tournaments, monthly girls and guys late nights, teen lock-ins and quarterly late-night dances.

Friday’s celebration will highlight the work and programs of the IV Teen Center featuring guest speakers and performances by Folklorico, UCSB break dancers and UCSB improvability. Previous IV Teen Center members, staff and supporters as well as the community are invited to attend the celebration.

Registration and check-in will be at 4:30 p.m.; the program will begin at 5 p,m. on the front lawn of the YMCA Isla Vista Teen Center, 889 Camino Del Sur. Call 805.685.9170 for more information.

After the program, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., all youths are invited to Halloween Extravaganza, a cross-town dance collaboration between the IV Teen Center and 1235 Teen Center. The Isla Vista Teen Center will feature music by DJ Hecktick sponsored by the 1235 Teen center. All teens are welcome.

Susan Sawyer is communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.