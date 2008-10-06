Santa Barbara Pedestrian Hit By Tractor-Trailer on Highway 101

Shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol and fire and AMR ambulance personnel responded to a call of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision on southbound Highway 101, north of Milpas Street.

Units found a Peterbuilt tractor-trailer, a Honda Accord and a pedestrian involved, with major injuries to the pedestrian.

Jose Chacon, 43, of Panorama City was driving his 1996 Peterbuilt southbound in the right hand No. 3 lane. Kory Plakos, 23, of Bishop was driving his 1997 Honda Accord in the middle No. 2 lane, directly next to Chacon’s truck.

Jeffery Lyberg, 32, of Santa Barbara ran into the path of the Peterbuilt. Chacon swerved to his left but was unable to avoid striking Lyberg. The left side of the big rig struck the right side of Plakos’ Honda during Chacon’s attempt to avoid the pedestrian.

Lyberg was transported and admitted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with a fractured left femur, tibia and fibia.

The collision is still under investigation. It’s unknown if Lyberg was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Daniel Barba is a public affairs officer for the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara area.