Santa Barbara Republicans to Host Presidential Debate Watch Party

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee John McCain and running mate Sarah Palin will descend on Harry’s Plaza Restaurant in Santa Barbara on Tuesday evening for the presidential debate between McCain and Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama.

“On the heels of attending Sarah Palin’s invigorating speech in Los Angeles this past Saturday, the excitement in the air is palpable,” sais Heather Bryden, co-chair of the event. “Our last two events have been extremely successful, and we expect tomorrow to be even better.”

After fantastic turnouts for the first two debates, at least 50 local residents are expected to fill the Ranchero Room for the debate, to be broadcast from Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.

The event will begin at 5:45 p.m., and appetizers will be served for a $6 entrance fee.

Cory Bantilan is executive director of the Santa Barbara County Republican Party.