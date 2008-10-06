Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church Postpones OrganFest

Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church worship director Alan Satchwell and organ builder Dale Wohlgemuth have announced the postponement of the free concert OrganFest scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at the church, 1825 Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang.

“The 40-rank Moller pipe organ restoration project at the church is taking longer than we all expected,” Satchwell said.

According to Satchwell, the organ restoration project involves pipe chests, blowers, regulators and more than 2,500 pipes that all are being reconfigured, revoiced and tuned to bless the new 650-seat church sanctuary. Some pipes have been utilized from the original sanctuary organ.

The organ plays an integral role a varied music ministry lead by Satchwell. As part of the dedication of a new sanctuary building, there have been four free music concerts in the past month. Dave Talbott and his brass octet spiced up the “hymns of the faith” on Sept. 7; Steven Roberts led an 80-voice gospel choir to a full house on Sept. 14; Mark McMillen’s jazz quartet brought lyrical and accessible jazz on Sept. 21; and Christian rock band Seventh Day Slumber rocked the house with its “Not of this World” tour on Sunday.

For further information, click here or call Satchwell at 805.688.6323, ext. 5.

Laura Kath is a public relations representative.