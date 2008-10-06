Soccer: SBCC’s Maiwald Named Round Table’s Athlete of the Week
The freshman goalkeeper has posted five straight shutouts for the unbeaten Vaqueros.
By Dave Loveton | October 6, 2008 | 6:14 p.m.
Meghan Maiwald, Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer‘s freshman goalkeeper from San Jose, has been selected as the female Athlete of the Week by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.
Meigan Maiwald
Maiwald has posted five straight shutouts for the unbeaten Vaqueros (7-0-4, 2-0-0), including a 3-0 win over defending WSC champion Moorpark on Sept. 30 and a 5-0 decision over West L.A. on Friday. The latter victory moved SBCC to the top of the Southern Cal rankings.
Maiwald is ranked No. 8 in California with a 0.5 goals-against average.
She’s also the goalie on the U.S. National Deaf team
, which captured the gold medal at the last Deaf Olympic games in Australia. SBCC women’s coach John Sisterson
is the coach of the U.S. National team.
SBCC will be at home at 7:30 p.m. Friday for a WSC game against Oxnard.
Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.
