Soccer: UCSB Team Collecting Sporting Goods for African Outreach

The UCSB men’s soccer team is beginning a donation drive, starting with Wednesday’s game against Cal State Northridge, to collect new or used sporting goods for children in Africa.
“This is a great opportunity for the people in our community and our team to help out those less fortunate than us,” head coach Tim Vom Steeg said. “Anything we get would be greatly appreciated. It can go a long way.”
Fans are encouraged to bring new or used sporting equipment to any of the next five men’s soccer home games: Wednesday vs. Cal State Northridge, Saturday vs. UC Davis, Oct. 14 vs. UC Riverside, Nov. 1 vs. UC Irvine and Nov. 5 vs. Cal Poly.
The team will ship the equipment, clothes and shoes to Africa to help those who are less fortunate. For more information, call the UCSB men’s soccer office at 805.893.6044.
For tickets to the games, click here or call 805.893.UCSB.
Matt Hurst is UCSB‘s assistant athletics communications director.